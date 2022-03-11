India report: Big win for BJP, AAP in assembly elections

In this news bulletin:
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins Punjab assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann set to become chief minister
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in Uttar Pradesh, wins more than 270 assembly seats in elections
- BJP's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami loses seat in Uttarakhand, but party wins majority seats
- AAP wins two seats for first time in Goa, BJP increases seat tally from 13 to 20
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
