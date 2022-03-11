SBS Hindi

India report: Big win for BJP, AAP in assembly elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (right).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (right). Source: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images/AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Published 11 March 2022 at 2:52pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 11/03/2022

In this news bulletin:

  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins Punjab assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann set to become chief minister
  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in Uttar Pradesh, wins more than 270 assembly seats in elections
  • BJP's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami loses seat in Uttarakhand, but party wins majority seats
  • AAP wins two seats for first time in Goa, BJP increases seat tally from 13 to 20
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

