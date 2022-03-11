India report: Big win for BJP, AAP in assembly elections

In this news bulletin:





Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins Punjab assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann set to become chief minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in Uttar Pradesh, wins more than 270 assembly seats in elections

BJP's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami loses seat in Uttarakhand, but party wins majority seats

AAP wins two seats for first time in Goa, BJP increases seat tally from 13 to 20

