India report: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face floor test today

India: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Campaigns For Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gestures towards the crowd at an election rally. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 24 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 24/08/2022

  • Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, set to face a floor test today
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's mission Gujarat (west India) takes off; woos youth voters with promises
  • India's opposition Congress party launches logo, website of its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
  • India's Supreme Court strikes down provision of 1988 Benami law
