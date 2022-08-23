India report: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to face floor test today

- Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, set to face a floor test today
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's mission Gujarat (west India) takes off; woos youth voters with promises
- India's opposition Congress party launches logo, website of its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
- India's Supreme Court strikes down provision of 1988 Benami law
WA relaxes visa conditions for skilled workers under its migration program 2022-23
'Growing Indian community in Australia is a sign of closer relations between the two countries': Mark Coure
Charkha and Kargha: Indian textiles including 100 rare items exhibited at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum
