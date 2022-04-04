India report: Chief Justice of India questions credibility of country's investigation agencies

- Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's three-day visit signals improvement in Indo-Nepal relations
- Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana questions the credibility of the country's investigation agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
- After success in the northern Indian state of Punjab, the political party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set its eyes on the western state of Gujarat
- Australia and India ink interim trade deal
