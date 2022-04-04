SBS Hindi

India report: Chief Justice of India questions credibility of country's investigation agencies

SBS Hindi

India report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (L) attend a press conference after their meeting in India. Source: AAP Photos/EPA/Harsh Tyagi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2022 at 2:55pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 04/04/2022

Published 4 April 2022 at 2:55pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's three-day visit signals improvement in Indo-Nepal relations   
  • Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana questions the credibility of the country's investigation agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
  • After success in the northern Indian state of Punjab, the political party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set its eyes on the western state of Gujarat 
  • Australia and India ink interim trade deal
Listen to the full interview by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Advertisement
Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 
READ MORE

Indian-Australians reflect on 'mixed bag' 2022 budget as family visas 'put on back burner'



 
READ MORE

Celebrities and cricket fans bid fond farewell to their 'rockstar' Shane Warne



READ MORE

Australians suffering from heatwave criticise government inaction



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'