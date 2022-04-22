India report: Defence and trade on the agenda as Indian Prime Minister meets his British counterpart

Indian government clarifies its stand on the Australia India Institute controversy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India

Supreme Court stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri for two weeks

Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani over a controversial tweet

Indian Prime Minister addresses the nation on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Pravin earned his law degree aged 75, now he plans to help youth in need







READ MORE Heated exchange in leaders’ first debate over key issues

















