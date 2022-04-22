SBS Hindi

India report: Defence and trade on the agenda as Indian Prime Minister meets his British counterpart

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) during the ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi. Source: AAP Image/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Published 22 April 2022 at 8:08pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 22/04/2022

  • Indian government clarifies its stand on the Australia India Institute controversy
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India
  • Supreme Court stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri for two weeks
  • Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani over a controversial tweet
  • Indian Prime Minister addresses the nation on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

