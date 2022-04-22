India report: Defence and trade on the agenda as Indian Prime Minister meets his British counterpart

- Indian government clarifies its stand on the Australia India Institute controversy
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India
- Supreme Court stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri for two weeks
- Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani over a controversial tweet
- Indian Prime Minister addresses the nation on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
