India report: India rejects Pakistan's statement on Modi's visit to Jammu & Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3-R), Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha (2-R) and Union Minister Jitendra Singh (L). Source: AAP Image/EPA/Jammu and Kashmir Information departmen

Published 29 April 2022 at 2:15pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 29/04/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises to end Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act completely in northeast India.
  • Politicians join Hindi language row after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep got into a debate on Twitter
  • Pakistan has no right to comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir: Indian government
  • India reports over 3,000 new cases in 24 hours
 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

