India report: India rejects Pakistan's statement on Modi's visit to Jammu & Kashmir

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises to end Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act completely in northeast India.
- Politicians join Hindi language row after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep got into a debate on Twitter
- Pakistan has no right to comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir: Indian government
- India reports over 3,000 new cases in 24 hours
