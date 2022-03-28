SBS Hindi

India report: India resumes full-scale operation of international flights

SBS Hindi

hindi news

An Air India passenger plane seen at the international airport in Mumbai, India, on 27 March 2022. Source: AAP Image/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2022 at 12:47pm
Presented by Manan Kumar
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 28/03/2022

Published 28 March 2022 at 12:47pm
Presented by Manan Kumar
Source: SBS
  • India resumes full-scale operation of international flights and revises pandemic related travel restrictions
  • India conveys its unhappiness to China on army buildup at Line of Actual Control (LAC)
  • India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) begins probe in West Bengal's Birbhum violence
  • Miss Universe 2022 Harnaz Sandhu reacts on the Hijab controversy
  • India's P V Sindhu wins Swiss Open
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Advertisement
Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Australian government relaxes migration rules in Northern Territory



READ MORE

India report: 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice', says Karnataka High Court



READ MORE

Landscape designer Sandhya Sunil advises migrants to understand market demand before starting a business



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'