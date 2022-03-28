India report: India resumes full-scale operation of international flights

- India resumes full-scale operation of international flights and revises pandemic related travel restrictions
- India conveys its unhappiness to China on army buildup at Line of Actual Control (LAC)
- India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) begins probe in West Bengal's Birbhum violence
- Miss Universe 2022 Harnaz Sandhu reacts on the Hijab controversy
- India's P V Sindhu wins Swiss Open
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
