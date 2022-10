India bans wheat export with immediate effect

India's main opposition party Congress plans to overhaul its functioning

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Lord Buddha's birthplace in Nepal today

India creates history, wins the Thomas Cup title for the first time

