India report: Indian Defence Minister inaugurates two indigenously built Navy warships in Mumbai

India

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (C) at the launch of second advanced stealth frigate warship at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. Source: Sipa USA Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images/Si

Published 18 May 2022 at 8:31pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 18/05/2022

  • Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court removes Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Mishra from the survey panel
  • Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Of Health and Family Welfare stresses the need to make health accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches two Indigenous Navy warships in Mumbai
  • Heatwave grips North India
  • Assam battered by heavy downpours and flooding
