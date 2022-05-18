India report: Indian Defence Minister inaugurates two indigenously built Navy warships in Mumbai

- Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court removes Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Mishra from the survey panel
- Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Of Health and Family Welfare stresses the need to make health accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches two Indigenous Navy warships in Mumbai
- Heatwave grips North India
- Assam battered by heavy downpours and flooding
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Advertisement