India report: Indian government announces one million jobs in 18 months

Mr Piyush Goyal

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 15 June 2022 at 3:07pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 15/06/2022

  • Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal blasts rich nations over subsidies for fisheries
  • Indian government announces major recruitment scheme called 'Agnipath' for defence forces
  • Indian government announces one million jobs in 18 months
  • National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate (ED) grills Rahul Gandhi, the main opposition Congress party's senior leader; Summons him again today for 3rd round of questioning
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

