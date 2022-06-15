India report: Indian government announces one million jobs in 18 months

Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal blasts rich nations over subsidies for fisheries

Indian government announces major recruitment scheme called 'Agnipath' for defence forces

Indian government announces one million jobs in 18 months

National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate (ED) grills Rahul Gandhi, the main opposition Congress party's senior leader; Summons him again today for 3rd round of questioning

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .



























