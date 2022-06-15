India report: Indian government announces one million jobs in 18 months

- Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal blasts rich nations over subsidies for fisheries
- Indian government announces major recruitment scheme called 'Agnipath' for defence forces
- Indian government announces one million jobs in 18 months
- National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate (ED) grills Rahul Gandhi, the main opposition Congress party's senior leader; Summons him again today for 3rd round of questioning
