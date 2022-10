India worried over unprecedented situation in Sri Lanka; Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar says it is natural to worry about its spillover

Indian Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accuses opposition of playing politics with farmers' welfare

Indian Parliament disruptive over price rise and Goods and Service Tax (GST) on new items

Advertisement





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











READ MORE Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera House