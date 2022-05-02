India report: Indian PM calls for making court proceedings available in local languages

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for making court proceedings available in local languages

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana critically remarks on illegal arrests, custody abuse and biased investigations

A local court in the northeast Indian state of Assam reprimands state police for "trampling democracy"

Several Indian states suffer from electricity shortages amid a rise in temperatures

