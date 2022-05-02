SBS Hindi

India report: Indian PM calls for making court proceedings available in local languages

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Source: AAP Image/Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Published 2 May 2022 at 2:20pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 02/05/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for making court proceedings available in local languages
  • Chief Justice of India N V Ramana critically remarks on illegal arrests, custody abuse and biased investigations  
  • A local court in the northeast Indian state of Assam reprimands state police for "trampling democracy"   
  • Several Indian states suffer from electricity shortages amid a rise in temperatures    
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

