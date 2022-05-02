India report: Indian PM calls for making court proceedings available in local languages

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for making court proceedings available in local languages
- Chief Justice of India N V Ramana critically remarks on illegal arrests, custody abuse and biased investigations
- A local court in the northeast Indian state of Assam reprimands state police for "trampling democracy"
- Several Indian states suffer from electricity shortages amid a rise in temperatures
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Advertisement