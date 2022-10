Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’

India's political party Shiv Sena to support presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Opposition, activists object to muscular, aggressive lions in India's national emblem; Indian government hits back

Heavy rain batters western Indian state of Gujarat

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .