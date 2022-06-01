India report: Indian Prime Minister holds massive roadshow to mark eight years in power

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome at the roadshow in Shimla (northern India)

Popular singer KK dies after a live concert at Kolkata

Police makes first arrest in the high profile murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Opposition Congress party faces criticism and dissent over candidate selection

India and China to hold next round of military talks soon

Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Processing parent visa applications could take nearly two decades





READ MORE Victoria aims to help more women access digital jobs





READ MORE Goat island is being returned to its traditional owners



