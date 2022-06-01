SBS Hindi

India report: Indian Prime Minister holds massive roadshow to mark eight years in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadshow in Shimla Source: AAP Image/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Published 1 June 2022 at 3:39pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report in India. 01/06/2022

  • Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome at the roadshow in Shimla (northern India)
  • Popular singer KK dies after a live concert at Kolkata
  • Police makes first arrest in the high profile murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala 
  • Opposition Congress party faces criticism and dissent over candidate selection
  • India and China to hold next round of military talks soon
