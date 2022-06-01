India report: Indian Prime Minister holds massive roadshow to mark eight years in power

- Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome at the roadshow in Shimla (northern India)
- Popular singer KK dies after a live concert at Kolkata
- Police makes first arrest in the high profile murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala
- Opposition Congress party faces criticism and dissent over candidate selection
- India and China to hold next round of military talks soon
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
