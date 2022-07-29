SBS Hindi

India report: Indian Prime Minister inaugurates World Chess Olympiad

SBS Hindi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: Ganesh Chandra / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2022 at 2:45pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to this latest SBS Hindi report from India. 29/07/2022

Published 29 July 2022 at 2:45pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates World Chess Olympiad in the southern Indian city of Chennai
  • India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party demands an apology from the main opposition Congress party after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary made remarks against the newly-appointed President Droupadi Murmu
  • India slams Pakistan for politicising Chess Olympiad, calls it highly unfortunate
  • Suspended members of Parliament in 50-hour protest in Parliament Complex 
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Advertisement
Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

'Reduction in visa backlogs can't happen overnight': Immigration Minister



READ MORE

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to host Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Prabhu and Kapil Dev this year



READ MORE

Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera House



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'