India report: Indian Prime Minister inaugurates World Chess Olympiad

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates World Chess Olympiad in the southern Indian city of Chennai
- India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party demands an apology from the main opposition Congress party after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary made remarks against the newly-appointed President Droupadi Murmu
- India slams Pakistan for politicising Chess Olympiad, calls it highly unfortunate
- Suspended members of Parliament in 50-hour protest in Parliament Complex
