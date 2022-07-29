India report: Indian Prime Minister inaugurates World Chess Olympiad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates World Chess Olympiad in the southern Indian city of Chennai

India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party demands an apology from the main opposition Congress party after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary made remarks against the newly-appointed President Droupadi Murmu

India slams Pakistan for politicising Chess Olympiad, calls it highly unfortunate

Suspended members of Parliament in 50-hour protest in Parliament Complex

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





