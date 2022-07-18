India report: Indian shuttler P V Sindhu wins Singapore Open 2022 title

Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is expected kick off on a stormy note today

India's Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana says diminishing space for the opposition is bad for democracy

Anomalies in India's first Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) put hundreds of students in difficulty

Indian badminton player P V Sindhu wins Singapore Open Badminton Tournament this year by defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi

India clinches the One Day series after winning the third ODI against England

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











READ MORE Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera House







READ MORE Federal government restores pandemic leave payments as COVID cases rise





