India report: Indian shuttler P V Sindhu wins Singapore Open 2022 title

P V Sindhu

P V Sindhu of India in action during her match. Source: (AAP Image/EPA/MAST IRHAM)

Published 18 July 2022 at 4:07pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 18/07/2022

  • Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is expected kick off on a stormy note today
  • India's Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana says diminishing space for the opposition is bad for democracy 
  • Anomalies in India's first Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) put hundreds of students in difficulty
  • Indian badminton player P V Sindhu wins Singapore Open Badminton Tournament this year by defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi 
  • India clinches the One Day series after winning the third ODI against England
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

