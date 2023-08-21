India report : Indian spacecraft approaches moon, world's focus on its soft lunar landing

SPACE INDIA CHANDRAYAAN 2 LUNAR MOON MISSSION

An undated handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows an artist's illustration of the Vikram moon lander, issued 08 September 2019. Credit: ISRO HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 21/08/2023

  • Countdown begins for India's lunar lander Vikram after Russia's Luna-25 crashes into the moon
  • Anger among the academia and human rights organisations after police shut down We20 People's Summit organised in response to G20 Summit at India's capital Delhi
  • A fresh landslide in the Summer Hill area of Himachal Pradesh (north India) claimed 17 lives
International student aims to destigmatise mental health discussions

'Australia is becoming an ideal study location': councillor Sahana Ramesh

'Khayyam': The unforgettable music composer of Hindi cinema

