India report : Indian spacecraft approaches moon, world's focus on its soft lunar landing

- Countdown begins for India's lunar lander Vikram after Russia's Luna-25 crashes into the moon
- Anger among the academia and human rights organisations after police shut down We20 People's Summit organised in response to G20 Summit at India's capital Delhi
- A fresh landslide in the Summer Hill area of Himachal Pradesh (north India) claimed 17 lives
LISTEN TO
International student aims to destigmatise mental health discussions
SBS Hindi
17/08/202312:32
LISTEN TO
'Australia is becoming an ideal study location': councillor Sahana Ramesh
SBS Hindi
18/08/202308:46
LISTEN TO
'Khayyam': The unforgettable music composer of Hindi cinema
SBS Hindi
18/08/202306:16