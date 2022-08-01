India report: Indian weightlifters win three golds in Commonwealth Games 2022

- Indian weightlifters win three golds in the Commonwealth Games 2022; Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli set new records
- Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Shivsena heavyweight Sanjay Raut; Main opposition Congress party and other opposition parties accuse ruling Bhartiya Janata Party of unleashing agencies to remove democratically chosen governments
- Former governor of Reserve Bank of India, Dr Raghuram Rajan, cautions India about the pitfalls of increasing majoritarian authoritarianism
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
