India report: Indian weightlifters win three golds in Commonwealth Games 2022

India report

Indian weightlifter Lalrinnunga Jeremy (Centre) wins gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Source: AAP

Published 1 August 2022 at 12:29pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 1/08/2022

  • Indian weightlifters win three golds in the Commonwealth Games 2022; Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli set new records
  • Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Shivsena heavyweight Sanjay Raut; Main opposition Congress party and other opposition parties accuse ruling Bhartiya Janata Party of unleashing agencies to remove democratically chosen governments
  • Former governor of Reserve Bank of India, Dr Raghuram Rajan, cautions India about the pitfalls of increasing majoritarian authoritarianism
