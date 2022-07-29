Indian Australian kids keep Indian culture alive by learning Sanskrit shlokas

Published 29 July 2022 at 2:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:38am
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
The ancient Indian language of Sanskrit is now finding young enthusiasts in Australia. In this podcast, SBS Hindi has spoken to some of these young students who have not only learned Sanskrit shlokas and scriptures, but have also mastered the most difficult Kantha Paaths.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.