India report: India's ruling BJP party pledges to form government in several states

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others wave during a public meeting in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Published 4 July 2022 at 4:18pm
By Manan Kumar
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 04/07/2022

  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passes a resolution to form governments in several states including  southern states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well as eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha 
  • Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, reacts by lashing out at the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi   
  • India's main opposition Congress party alleges links between Bharatiya Janata Party and Udaipur attacker Riyaz Atari  
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

