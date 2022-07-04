India report: India's ruling BJP party pledges to form government in several states

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passes a resolution to form governments in several states including southern states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well as eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, reacts by lashing out at the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India's main opposition Congress party alleges links between Bharatiya Janata Party and Udaipur attacker Riyaz Atari

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

















READ MORE NAIDOC Week : Indian filmmaker gives back to Australian land with Indigenous collaboration























