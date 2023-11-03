India report : Main political parties intensify their campaign in three states

- Opposition members storm out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet along with Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahuo Moitra
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skips Enforcement Directorate summons, calls it 'politically motivated’ notice
- India's leading political parties - Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress - intensify their election campaigns in three states including Madhya Pradesh (central India) and Rajasthan (west)
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of electoral bonds scheme
