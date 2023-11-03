India report : Main political parties intensify their campaign in three states

elec2.jpg

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) at a public rally. Credit: Byline: FAROOQ KHAN/Credit: EPA/Source: EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 03/11/2023


  • Opposition members storm out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet along with Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahuo Moitra
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skips Enforcement Directorate summons, calls it 'politically motivated’ notice
  • India's leading political parties - Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress - intensify their election campaigns in three states including Madhya Pradesh (central India) and Rajasthan (west)
  • Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of electoral bonds scheme
