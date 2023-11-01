India report : Opposition leaders call for special assembly session to address Maratha quota issue

- India's Opposition leaders demand special assembly session as Maratha quota protest heats up
- Opposition leaders lash out at ruling Bharatiya Janta Party on receiving hacking alerts on phones
- Indian IT minister accuses opposition of doing 'Destructive Politics'; Apple issues statement
- Manipur (north east) police officer killed in fresh violence
LISTEN TO
From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'
SBS Hindi
25/10/202310:32
LISTEN TO
From engineering to poetry: This IT expert explains his passion for Hindi and why it matters to him
SBS Hindi
26/10/202308:24