India report : Opposition leaders call for special assembly session to address Maratha quota issue

India Opposition Leader

India's top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, center, arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.7, 2023. Source: AP / AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 01/11/2023

  • India's Opposition leaders demand special assembly session as Maratha quota protest heats up
  • Opposition leaders lash out at ruling Bharatiya Janta Party on receiving hacking alerts on phones
  • Indian IT minister accuses opposition of doing 'Destructive Politics'; Apple issues statement
  • Manipur (north east) police officer killed in fresh violence
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
TwitterX.



LISTEN TO
Hindi_251023_Vedant.mp3 image

From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'

SBS Hindi

25/10/202310:32
READ MORE

Air India soars: Melbourne gets more direct flights starting December

LISTEN TO
Samay.mp3 image

From engineering to poetry: This IT expert explains his passion for Hindi and why it matters to him

SBS Hindi

26/10/202308:24
Share

Most popular

air india

Air India soars: Melbourne gets more direct flights starting December

22:17
Anupam Sharma directing a music video.jpg

'Bollywood has depths beyond your awareness': Anupam Sharma on his latest documentary

young woman diwali celebrate - stock photo

SBS Hindi 'Reel Fun' Diwali competition: Send us a creative Facebook reel of your celebrations and WIN!!

08:44
vvc.jpg

'Want to make films that capture genuine stories': Film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Virus Outbreak Canada

How strict have Australian student visa conditions become?

14:26
Abhang Ram.jpeg

मेलबर्न में भारतीय महाकाव्य पर आधारित एक नृत्य नाटिका की प्रस्तुति

diya lamps lit during diwali celebration with flowers and sweets in background

What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

woman smiling and offering gift.

From gold coins to gulabaroons, Diwali celebration and gifting gets amped up in Australia

Latest podcast episodes

A young woman hugging a man

SBS Hindi Newsflash 01 November 2023: Prime Minister responds to Yang Hengjun's family's plea

Sonali Munot.jpg

Expert emphasises significance of CPR training for culturally diverse communities

A woman surfing the internet for self-diagnosis (Source: Getty Images) and Psychiatrist Dr Nitin Dharwadkar (Thumbnail)

The double-edged sword of online health information: blessing or burden?

Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese

SBS Hindi Newsflash 31 October 2023: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese renews calls to end war in Gaza