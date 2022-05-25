India report: Prime Minister Modi says Quad to pursue constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific

- Indian Prime Minister says that the Quad has gained a significant place on the world stage in a short span of time
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds 'fruitful' talks about bilateral ties with Australia.
- Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet and arrested over corruption allegations
- The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation calls for a strike over the caste-based census demand
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
