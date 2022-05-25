SBS Hindi

India report: Prime Minister Modi says Quad to pursue constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific

SBS Hindi

Quad Summit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Quad summit Source: AAP Image/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 May 2022 at 5:35pm, updated 25 May 2022 at 5:50pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 25/05/2022

Published 25 May 2022 at 5:35pm, updated 25 May 2022 at 5:50pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
  • Indian Prime Minister says that the Quad has gained a significant place on the world stage in a short span of time
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds 'fruitful' talks about bilateral ties with Australia.
  • Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet and arrested over corruption allegations
  • The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation calls for a strike over the caste-based census demand
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Advertisement
Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 
READ MORE

Indian Australians hopeful about Labor government but shocked by Liberals' defeat



READ MORE

'Tough job': Vikrant Sharma ready to represent thousands of Australian transport workers



READ MORE

Scientists warn of worsening effects of global warming


 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'