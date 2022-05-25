India report: Prime Minister Modi says Quad to pursue constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific

Indian Prime Minister says that the Quad has gained a significant place on the world stage in a short span of time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds 'fruitful' talks about bilateral ties with Australia.

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet and arrested over corruption allegations

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation calls for a strike over the caste-based census demand

