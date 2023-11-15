India report : Prime Minister set to release funds to millions of farmers

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 15/11/2023

  • Efforts on to create escape route for trapped workers in under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi (north India)
  • Campaigning for single-phase assembly elections in the central state of Madhya Pradesh and second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh to end today
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release PM KISAN funds today; Opposition cries foul 
  • Air quality index of Delhi, the capital city, in 'severe' category
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter
X.

