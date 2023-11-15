India report : Prime Minister set to release funds to millions of farmers

- Efforts on to create escape route for trapped workers in under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi (north India)
- Campaigning for single-phase assembly elections in the central state of Madhya Pradesh and second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh to end today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release PM KISAN funds today; Opposition cries foul
- Air quality index of Delhi, the capital city, in 'severe' category
LISTEN TO
Sydney Cricket Ground's Diwali festivity includes talks on Australia-India relations
SBS Hindi
09/11/202307:50
LISTEN TO
Migrants face significant challenges from price gouging, struggle to meet costs of essential goods
SBS Hindi
15/11/202305:50
LISTEN TO
'Exciting news': Quicker permanent residency on the horizon for visa Subclass 482 workers
SBS Hindi
14/11/202306:54