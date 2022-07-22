SBS Hindi

India report: Tribal politician Droupadi Murmu elected as 15th President of India

Indian president

Droupadi Murmu (R), who has been elected as 15th President of India, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L). Source: AAP Image/EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU

Published 22 July 2022 at 2:17pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 22/07/2022

  • Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India; She is the first tribal woman to be elected to the position
  • Enforcement Directorate (ED) questions Sonia Gandhi, the president of India's opposition Congress partyfor two hours; Congress party holds protest
  • India's ties with Arab Countries not affected in view of controversial remarks, says Indian government
  • Indian government says that the country is keeping an eye on developments having bearing on national security  
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

