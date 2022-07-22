India report: Tribal politician Droupadi Murmu elected as 15th President of India

- Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India; She is the first tribal woman to be elected to the position
- Enforcement Directorate (ED) questions Sonia Gandhi, the president of India's opposition Congress party, for two hours; Congress party holds protest
- India's ties with Arab Countries not affected in view of controversial remarks, says Indian government
- Indian government says that the country is keeping an eye on developments having bearing on national security
