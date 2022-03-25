India report: Yogi Adityanath to be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister today

In this report:
- Yogi Adityanath to be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time today
- Uttarakhand sets up an expert panel to implement a Uniform Civil Code
- West Bengal government submits preliminary report on Birbhum violence before Calcutta High Court
- Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says the country's foreign policy is aimed at serving people
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Delhi amid controversy over his Kashmir remark
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.