India report: Yogi Adityanath to be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister today

India

Indian Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah(R) and Yogi Adityanath getting elected as leader of the BJP legislature party. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Published 25 March 2022 at 3:35pm, updated 25 March 2022 at 3:57pm
By Vishvaratna Srivastava
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 25/03/2022

In this report:

  • Yogi Adityanath to be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time today 
  • Uttarakhand sets up an expert panel to implement a Uniform Civil Code
  • West Bengal government submits preliminary report on Birbhum violence before Calcutta High Court
  • Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says the country's foreign policy is aimed at serving people
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Delhi amid controversy over his Kashmir remark
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

