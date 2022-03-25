India report: Yogi Adityanath to be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister today

In this report:





Yogi Adityanath to be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time today

Uttarakhand sets up an expert panel to implement a Uniform Civil Code

West Bengal government submits preliminary report on Birbhum violence before Calcutta High Court

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says the country's foreign policy is aimed at serving people

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Delhi amid controversy over his Kashmir remark

