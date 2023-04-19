India report : Over 2,300 Indians rescued from Sudan so far

epaselect INDIA SUDAN EVACUATION

Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, 26 April 2023. Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 01/05/2023

  • India evacuates more than 2300 Indians from Sudan
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 100 episodes of monthly Radio Broadcast    
  • Indian wrestlers' persistence pays as the Police registers two cases of sexual exploitation against the chief of the country's wrestling federation
  • India gets a Gold medal in the Asian Badminton Championship after a gap of 58 years 
New Zealanders to get Australian citizenship without permanent residency, Indian-origin Kiwis hail the move

Indian PM Modi thanks his Australian counterpart for hosting Quad meeting in Sydney next month


hindi_190423_winter food image

Warm up for the colder days with winter comfort food

