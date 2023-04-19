India report : Over 2,300 Indians rescued from Sudan so far

- India evacuates more than 2300 Indians from Sudan
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 100 episodes of monthly Radio Broadcast
- Indian wrestlers' persistence pays as the Police registers two cases of sexual exploitation against the chief of the country's wrestling federation
- India gets a Gold medal in the Asian Badminton Championship after a gap of 58 years
19/04/2023