Indian actor Sonu Sood helps Adelaide man return to Australia

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood (left) helped Rahul Dhawan return to Austrlaia. Source: Prodip Guha/Getty Images/Rahul Dhawan

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known by some as the ‘messiah of migrant workers’ has helped an Adelaide man, stranded in India due to a coronavirus travel restriction, return to Australia.

Highlights:

  • Rahul Dhawan had to go to India last month due to his father's death.
  • Actor Sonu Sood helped him return to Australia.
  • Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrants stranded due to the lockdown in India.

Listen to Rahul Dhawan's story in his own words:

LISTEN TO
Indian actor Sonu Sood helps Adelaide man return to Australia

SBS Hindi

22/10/202006:11
When Rahul Dhawan was leaving for India, he was aware that returning would not be easy. With border closures in place, a cap on arrivals in Australia and few flights from India to Australia, hundreds, if not thousands of people are waiting to return.
However, he said he had to take the risk as not going was not an option.

"My father had passed away. I had to go for his last rites," Mr Dhawan told SBS Hindi.

Rahul Dhawan, who lives in Adelaide, left on 24th September with six week's leave in hand and no return ticket.

He could not afford to stay longer than four weeks as two weeks of quarantine upon returning was also required.

'I was a little pro-active. So, I started searching for flights after two weeks in India. However, no ticket was available,' says Mr Dhawan.
And when no option was left, he contacted Sonu Sood.

The 47-year-old, who is known by some as the 'messiah of migrant workers' for helping stranded migrants in India, came to Mr Dhawan's rescue.

”I contacted him and he helped me with the ticket.“
Sonu Sood has reportedly helped more than 15,000 migrants reach their homes in India. He arranged food and shelter for more than 45,000 other people struck in the lockdown.

There were numerous stories when people contacted Mr Sood on Twitter, and the actor went out of his way to help the needy.
Rahul Dhawan says the celebrity actor is very approachable.

"He is kind. He is ready to help. He is very approachable. I am grateful to him," Mr Dhawan told SBS Hindi.

When he thanked him on Twitter, the actor responded modestly, "Your family was waiting for you. This is the least I could do."
Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his philanthropic work during coronavirus induced lockdown in India.

