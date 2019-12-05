Indian and Afghan migrant workers launch legal action

United Workers union and alleged underpaid staff outside the Federal Court in Melbourne. Source: AAP
Published 5 December 2019 at 3:39pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A group of migrant workers has launched legal action in the Federal Court against one of the biggest pizza suppliers claiming they have underpaid nearly one million dollars. Lawyers for the former employees who are mostly from Indian and Afghani backgrounds say the case highlights just how vulnerable migrant workers can be.
