Indian Anzac Davy Singh: An early migrant who fought with the Australians in the First World War

More than 100 years ago, an Indian migrant named Davy Singh, who had settled in New South Wales with his family, enlisted with the Australian Army for the First World War.





“Davy Singh could well have been Devi Singh. He lived in Victoria for some time but spent a large portion of his life in New South Wales," says Crystal Jordan from the Australian Indian Historical Society who has extensively researched Singh’s life.





"On January 12th, 1916, he enlisted with 114 others to fight along with the Australian soldiers in the First World War,” she said.





Singh, a Hindu, was a soldier in India before he migrated to Australia.





“Our research shows Davy Singh was a Hindu and a Gurkha and served as a soldier in India before he came to Australia,” says Ms Jordan.





Davy Singh was a Kurrajong and in the 33rd Battalion during World War One. He returned in 1917 after getting injured.





“He went onto become a soldier settler and served on many community committees," Ms Jordan says.





"He learnt English and we have learnt he was also a member of the RSL (Returned and Services League, a support organisation for men and women who have served or are serving in the Defence Force.).”





Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society





Historians Crystal Jordan and Len Kenna together have extensively researched the history of the Indian troops who fought and lost their lives.





"While Australian soldiers enlisted throughout the period of the War, Indians enlisted towards the middle and end of the war," Crystal Jordan tells SBS Hindi.





"There were about seven Sikhs, two Hindus, quite a few Muslims and also Anglo Indians who fought as part of the Australian contingent," she says.





Listen to the interview with Crystal Jordan:





Private Davy Singh an Anzac and a Kurrajong 33rd Battalion WWI Source: Crystal Jordan/ Australian Indian Historical Society





“Many laid down their lives for this country. Second Lt. Albert Jackson Gurr an Anglo-Indian, Private James Clarence Nabi Bux, Sarn Singh and Nain Singh Sailani were among those who were killed in action," she says.











2nd Lt. Albert Jackson Gurr - born in Bombay and killed in action in France on 14 Nov 1916, during World War I Source: Crystal Jordan/ Australian Indian Historical Society





Each year, ANZAC Day is celebrated on April 25th where tributes are paid to the brave and valiant soldiers who fought and laid their lives down for the country.





Over 105 years ago the brave ANZACs landed at Gallipoli, Turkey and unknown to many is the fact that up to 15,000 Indians fought with the allied troops, but their contribution has gone mostly unrecognized.





Historians believe almost 1,400 Indians died at Gallipoli and 3,500 were wounded.





