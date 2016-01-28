SBS Hindi

Indian-Australian Prof Chennupati Jagadish awarded Australia's highest Civilian Honour

Published 28 January 2016 at 5:01pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 5:52pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Professor Chennupati Jagadish has been awarded Australia's highest Civilian award this year, Companion of the Order of Australia (General division). Prof Jagadish is one of Australia's leading physicists and has been honoured for his eminent service to physics and engineering, particularly in the field of nanotechnology, to education as a leading academic, researcher, author and mentor, and through executive roles with national and international scientific advisory institutions. Prof Chennupati Jagadish is Distinguished Professor, Head of Semiconductor Optoelectronics and Nanotechnology Group, Electronic Materials Engineering Department, Research School of Physics and Engineering at The Australian National University.

