Indian-Australian short film to raise awareness towards road safety in India

Heranja Aslam





Heranja Aslam moved to Perth, Western Australia, from Gujarat, India, in 2007.





He studied Hospitality Management and soon after started working in local restaurants.





Aslam says acting was always on his mind and to fulfil his passion he enrolled in acting courses.





He says “I have done few acting courses in Western Australian academy of performing arts and in Acting classes in Perth.”





Aslam started doing bit roles in student short films, theatre and TV commercials.





Recently, he also played a small character in an independent feature film - A Few Less Men.





His latest short film is Better Late Than Never .





Aslam says “Better Late Than Never is a short film that will make people aware of not using mobile phone while they are driving their cars or bikes.”





Although the film is set in India, Aslam believes that its message is universal.











“The films message is very similar to Towards Zero campaign in Australia,” adds Aslam.





Towards Zero is a vision for a future free of deaths and serious injuries on the roads.





Aslam adds “The after effect of one such mistake can be fatal for not only the person but his family as well.”





To know more about Aslam's short film Better Late Than Never, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi's Local Talent Series.










