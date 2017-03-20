Indian-Australians participate in One Billion Rising with Bollywood dance

Available in other languages

Do you know that 1 in 3 women across the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime?





According to One Billion Rising that’s ONE BILLION WOMEN AND GIRLS.





Every year in February through March 8th, Risings take place in hundreds of countries across the world and within local communities.





WATCH VIDEO: One Billion Rising in India - Break the Chain performed by New Light girls











One Billion Rising is the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history.





The campaign was launched on Valentine’s Day 2012.





WATCH VIDEO: Solidarity to End the Exploitation of Women by V-Day











It is a call to action based on the staggering statistic that 1 in 3 women on the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime.





In 2017, the Rising continues with a call to end violence against women and girls.





Indian-origin youth activists and Bollywood dancers Pallavi and Shivani Kumar used their artistic talent to protest.





The duo believes that dance can set people free.





WATCH VIDEO: Pallavi and Shivani Kumar’s performance at One Billion Rising











Pallavi and Shivani, students of Abhinay School of Performing Arts Inc. in Sydney, say that they were happy to see the participation of Indian-Australians in this event.





The duo is hopeful that in future events even more Indian-origin people will participate and show solidarity to the cause.





To know more about One Billion Rising and Bollywood dance as a tool of activism, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Pallavi and Shivani Kumar.









