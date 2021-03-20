Indian community divided over promoting a Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

An ambitious plan to promote a popular Sydney suburb as 'Little India' could hit a roadblock as some members of the Indian community have expressed their reservations about the proposal.





76 per cent of people who participated in an online poll voted against the proposal.

Indian business community believes the moniker will benefit them.

Harris Park's 45 per cent population has Indian ancestry.

Parramatta Council in the Greater Western Sydney region has sought public opinion on using the moniker 'Little India' for Harris Park, home to many popular Indian eateries and retailers.





Councillor Sameer Pandey said local businesses want Harris Park to be promoted as Little India Source: Sameer Pandey





Sameer Pandey, a Councillor with Parramatta Council, said Harris Park is one of the five precincts council wants to promote.





'There have been quite a few requests from local businesses and members of the community to call Harris Park little India precinct,' he told SBS Hindi.





Similar demands have been raised over the years, but it was July last year when the council decided to explore the idea with the local community and businesses.







The proposal has generated a mixed response from residents.





'Some people have reservations that since there are people from other backgrounds in the area, to call it a Little India will not be a good idea,' Cr Pandey said.





'On the other side, people think it will encourage tourism and help in the activation of the area.





'If everyone is opposed to this (proposal), it might not happen. But if there is good support from the wider community, not just from the Indo-Australian community, we would like to hear from them.' Online poll results as at 5 pm March 19. Source: City of Parramatta





The latest poll results on the website of the city of Parramatta showed 76 per cent of people were against this proposal whereas 23 per cent of people voted in favour.





Only one per cent of people said they were unsure. Some Indian wants council to drop the proposal Source: City of Parramatta





'This is a bad idea. Why is (the) council focusing on one nationality/ethnic group (?) You should be promoting diversity and inclusion instead - not segregation!!,' wrote one person.





'To make the Harris Park area more attractive - keep it clean and tidy! Its (sic) often quite messy, dirty and grotty!!





'Keep the name, Harris Park - respect the heritage of the area and make it attractive by CLEANING IT UP!!' Some members from other communities are opposing the plan Source: City of Parramatta





'Promoting the suburb as "Little India" is ignoring the contribution made by so many others within the community,' wrote a second person.





A supporter said: 'I can see some people here saying this is 'discrimination'. Wherein I believe it is not correct. Harris Park is widely famous for its food, (the) majority of which is Indian.'





'Not only people of Indian origin but everyone else knows that if they need to have true Indian feel, they should go to Harris Park."





Supporters believe it will attract more people to Harris Park Source: City of Parramatta





Indian business community in Harris Park believes the moniker will benefit them.





'It's a moment of pride for Indians. We have China Towns in every part of the world, then why not Little India in Sydney,' Sanjay Deshwal, president of Little India Harris Park Business Association, said.





'Indian people want to associate with an area where their culture is celebrated and they can conduct business in their own language,' said Mr Deshwal, who is actively involved in organising large-scale Indian festivals in the area.





Indian business community in Harris Park believes the moniker will benefit their businesses. Source: Sanjay Deshwal





A council spokesperson said a decision will be taken after reviewing and sharing feedback results with the Little India Harris Park Reference Group and local councillors.





'Council is not proposing to rename Harris Park as ‘Little India’ through the formal place naming process specified by the Geographic Names Board,' the spokesperson said.





'Rather, ‘Little India’ would be used in a way similar to ‘Spice Alley' in Chippendale, ‘Little Korea’ in Strathfield, and the well-established ‘Eat Street’ for Church Street in Parramatta.'



