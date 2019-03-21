Indian community emphasizes need for a 'reliable safety and security system' at places of worship

Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly condemned the Christchurch terror attack and appealed Australians to actively participate in preventing hate spreading in the community.





PM Morrison has announced a $55 million grant to help religious organisations like Temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches to strengthen their security measures.





This grant, which will help fund lighting, permanent fencing, CCTV cameras, alarms and security systems, has been welcomed by members of all faiths in the Indian community.





Source: Supplied





Jasvinder Sidhu, a former committee member of Melbourne’s Tarneit Gurudwara said, “In last few years we have witnessed several incidents of people speed driving in and abusing the patterns.”





He claims there have been such instances across Temples, Gurudwaras, and Mosques in Australia.





Rishi Prabhakar, a committee member at a Hindu Temple - Sri Durga Temple in Melbourne says, “We are a charitable organisation, we depend on donation. Certainly, this grant will help us to put a permanent fence to stop intruders driving in to help themselves.”





He says they are in desperate need of reliable security arrangements as the community is growing."





Intaj Khan, a Councillor with Wyndham city council in Melbourne’s west, says following the Christchurch shootings, many are scared within the community to come to Mosques.



