SBS Hindi

Indian Community The Most Educated In Australia

SBS Hindi

Indian Crowds

Indian Crowds Source: Hindi FB

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 August 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 10 August 2016 at 7:54pm
By Kumud Merani
Presented by Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian Migrants are the most highly educated among the migrant communities. The Editor of "Pehchan" News Paper Umar Amin has analysed the figures from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection's documents. 54.6% migrants from India hold a Bacheolar's Degree or a higher educational degree. This ratio is three times more than the National average of Australia which has been reflected in the 2011 Census as 17.2%.

Published 8 August 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 10 August 2016 at 7:54pm
By Kumud Merani
Presented by Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
he Indian Community is the most highly educated community of Australia. The analysis of Department of Immigration and Border Protection  reveals the fact that the 54.6 % migrants from India have a Bachelor's or higher level of qualifications. According to the analysis of Melbourne's Urdu News Paper "Pehchan," based on the county of origin, this is the highest ratio among the twenty largest migrant communities. This ratio is 3 times higher than the national average of Australia which was noted at 17.2 % in the 2011 census. While Americans were second on the podium with 52.2 % having a Bachelor's or higher qualifications.

A further analysis by Umar Amin of Pehchan indicates that if one broke up the qualifications among the two major religious groups migrating to Australia from India Hinduism stood at the top, with 88.1 % followers holding the qualification of  Year 12 and above, while Sikhism is second in this list with 85.9% of it's population  falling in this category.  These facts also speak for themselves in the category of language,  where again Hindi speakers were counted at 49.5 % holding a Bachelor's and higher qualification,  taking a lead from their Filipino speakers whose 47.5% population held the same qualifications in the same year.
It is interesting to note that Indians lead in the field of education  consistently  from the 2006 census!

Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues