Indian Community The Most Educated In Australia

he Indian Community is the most highly educated community of Australia. The analysis of Department of Immigration and Border Protection reveals the fact that the 54.6 % migrants from India have a Bachelor's or higher level of qualifications. According to the analysis of Melbourne's Urdu News Paper "Pehchan," based on the county of origin, this is the highest ratio among the twenty largest migrant communities. This ratio is 3 times higher than the national average of Australia which was noted at 17.2 % in the 2011 census. While Americans were second on the podium with 52.2 % having a Bachelor's or higher qualifications.





A further analysis by Umar Amin of Pehchan indicates that if one broke up the qualifications among the two major religious groups migrating to Australia from India Hinduism stood at the top, with 88.1 % followers holding the qualification of Year 12 and above, while Sikhism is second in this list with 85.9% of it's population falling in this category. These facts also speak for themselves in the category of language, where again Hindi speakers were counted at 49.5 % holding a Bachelor's and higher qualification, taking a lead from their Filipino speakers whose 47.5% population held the same qualifications in the same year.

