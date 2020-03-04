SBS Hindi

Indian consulate issues important advise for international students and Indian nationals

SBS Hindi

Indian international students

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 4 March 2020 at 1:00pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Consul General of India (CGI) to Melbourne, Mr Raj Kumar, has urged students and Indian nationals to register themselves with the Consulate or the High Commission to enable possible help in the time of need.

Published 4 March 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 4 March 2020 at 1:00pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Students and Indian Passport holder must register with consulate or High Commission.
  • Indian diaspora plays a great role in building a strong relationship between India and Australia
Consulate General of India to Melbourne Mr Raj Kumar said Australia is home to a large number of Indian international students.

“We have a large number of students here. Our doors are open 24/7 for students or any Indian. There is also direct emergency service available. At the same time, students, as well as Indian passport holders, must register their details so that we can reach out to them in case of need,” Mr Kumar told SBS Hindi.

Consul General of India to Melbourne Raj Kumar
Consul General of India to Melbourne Raj Kumar Source: CGI Melbourne


Mr Kumar added there have been occasions when families back in India have been unable to reach their children here and have contacted consulate office for help.

In absence of the contact details of students as well as Australia's privacy policy, the consulate claims it becomes a struggle to locate them.

“If we have their information, we can reach out to them easily. So through your channel, I appeal them to register their details,” Mr Kumar said. 

READ MORE

India’s largest commercial bank opens a branch in Melbourne



'Australia-India relationship outstanding'

Consul General Kumar said India and Australia enjoyed a strong relationship with great potential to grow further.

“Indian-Australian relationship is outstanding at the moment. We have very good relations with Australia and have exchanged visits," he said.

Consulate General in Melbourne has Victoria and Tasmania under its jurisdiction.

Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
Indian consulate issues important advise for international students and Indian nationals image

Indian consulate issues important advise for international students and Indian nationals

SBS Hindi

04/03/202006:38


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


ALSO ON SBS HINDI:

Indian population in Australia increases 30 per cent in less than two years; now the third largest migrant group in Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024