Indian consulate issues important advise for international students and Indian nationals

Indian diaspora plays a great role in building a strong relationship between India and Australia

Consulate General of India to Melbourne Mr Raj Kumar said Australia is home to a large number of Indian international students.





“We have a large number of students here. Our doors are open 24/7 for students or any Indian. There is also direct emergency service available. At the same time, students, as well as Indian passport holders, must register their details so that we can reach out to them in case of need,” Mr Kumar told SBS Hindi .





Consul General of India to Melbourne Raj Kumar Source: CGI Melbourne





Mr Kumar added there have been occasions when families back in India have been unable to reach their children here and have contacted consulate office for help.





In absence of the contact details of students as well as Australia's privacy policy, the consulate claims it becomes a struggle to locate them.





“If we have their information, we can reach out to them easily. So through your channel, I appeal them to register their details,” Mr Kumar said.





'Australia-India relationship outstanding'

Consul General Kumar said India and Australia enjoyed a strong relationship with great potential to grow further.





“Indian-Australian relationship is outstanding at the moment. We have very good relations with Australia and have exchanged visits," he said.





Consulate General in Melbourne has Victoria and Tasmania under its jurisdiction.





Listen to the podcast:





