Indian Defence Forces Veterans march in Brisbane for ANZACs

Published 25 April 2019 at 3:34pm
By Kumud Merani
Lest we forget the contributions of the Indian soldiers a group of Indian Armed Forces Veterans has been marching together in Brisbane since 2017. Surgeon Lt Cdr Braj Raj Pande spoke to SBS Hindi the objective of this group is to honour fellow brave Indian soldiers whose contributions in Gallipoli when fighting with the Anzacs have been largely forgotten and relegated to a passing mention in most accounts of the campaign. Also To make people aware of the great sacrifices by these courageous professional soldiers who were not even defending their own nation but fighting for the British.
