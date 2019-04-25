SBS Hindi

Indian Defence Forces Veterans march in Brisbane for ANZACs

SBS Hindi

Indian Defence forces in Gallipoli

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 April 2019 at 3:34pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Lest we forget the contributions of the Indian soldiers a group of Indian Armed Forces Veterans has been marching together in Brisbane since 2017. Surgeon Lt Cdr Braj Raj Pande spoke to SBS Hindi the objective of this group is to honour fellow brave Indian soldiers whose contributions in Gallipoli when fighting with the Anzacs have been largely forgotten and relegated to a passing mention in most accounts of the campaign. Also To make people aware of the great sacrifices by these courageous professional soldiers who were not even defending their own nation but fighting for the British.

Published 25 April 2019 at 3:34pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी