Indian entrepreneur develops machine selling Pani Puri 'hygenically'

at Watershots, an Ahmedabad based Pani Puri vendor has revolutionised how Pani Puri is sold at their outlet.





Pani Puri also known as 'Gol Gappe' is commonly served by an individual mixing potato and Bundi or sprouts or a ‘ragada’ (lentil mix) with sweet and spicy chutneys.





A customer requesting the vendor to increase or lower the spice-levels according to their taste at all Pani Puri stalls is a common site. But now here's the High Tech innovation! Source: Public Domain





SBS Hindi spoke with owner Sanjay Patel in this exclusive interview.





He and his team in Ahmedabad have automated this process by designing a machine which vends the chutneys as per your taste.





He says the machine takes care of the ‘hygiene factor’ which often is questioned when the method involves dipping the savoury puri into the spicy water. Source: Supplied





“We have used food technology and hygiene has been at the centre of this innovation,” Mr Patel tells SBS Hindi .





Based on the Internet of Things (IoT) - a system of interrelated computer devices - the machine is built to offer five options of chutneys and also has a small screen where the customer can even watch television and videos. Source: Supplied





Mr Patel says their new innovation promotes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat and Digital Bharat initiatives.





“We serve people with puri and they are able to choose the chutneys as per their choice,” he says.





People have reportedly loved the clean environs at their shop and have appreciated the hygienic way the Pani Puri is being served.





“People have liked it a lot. We plan to open more outlets and one is being planned in Surat soon,” he says.





Follow SBS Hindi on Facebook and Twitter





