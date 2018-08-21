Indian restaurant offers free food to international students

Anil Sharma came to Australia in 1992 from Ludhiana in India as a skilled migrant, now he runs an Indian restaurant in Hobart.





Having endured a tough time himself as a migrant, he says he feels for the newly arrived. When he read a recent article about students going hungry because of financial difficulties, he says he decided to do something about it, in whatever capacity he could.

READ MORE Many university students go hungry as they cannot afford food







"I read about international students facing difficulties here in Hobart. It made me sad. We would be pleased to stand by the needy," Sharma told SBS Hindi. Manju and Anil Sharma of Hobart offer free food to international students. Source: Supplied





Any student can go to Sharma's restaurant and eat vegetarian food in the early evening, from Sunday to Thursday.





But he clarifies that the offer is only for international students in need; they can eat in his restaurant after showing their ID card upon arrival.





"It would be appreciated if they could call us before coming to allow us to make necessary arrangements," Sharma says.





Anil Sharma is an engineer by profession, and he runs the restaurant with his wife.





"Hobart is a small place, and it is difficult to get jobs," he says.



