Indian restaurant offers free food to international students

Indian Restaurant

Source: Supplied

Published 21 August 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 23 August 2018 at 3:55pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS

Anil Sharma says he felt terrible reading about international students going hungry in Australia. Being a restauranteur, he takes immense pleasure in feeding people. So, he has opened the doors of his Hobart-based restaurant to international students who cannot afford food.

Anil Sharma came to Australia in 1992 from Ludhiana in India as a skilled migrant, now he runs an Indian restaurant in Hobart.

Having endured a tough time himself as a migrant, he says he feels for the newly arrived. When he read a recent article about students going hungry because of financial difficulties, he says he decided to do something about it, in whatever capacity he could.
Many university students go hungry as they cannot afford food



"I read about international students facing difficulties here in Hobart. It made me sad. We would be pleased to stand by the needy," Sharma told SBS Hindi.
Anil Sharma
Manju and Anil Sharma of Hobart offer free food to international students. Source: Supplied


Any student can go to Sharma's restaurant and eat vegetarian food in the early evening, from Sunday to Thursday.

But he clarifies that the offer is only for international students in need; they can eat in his restaurant after showing their ID card upon arrival.

"It would be appreciated if they could call us before coming to allow us to make necessary arrangements," Sharma says.

Anil Sharma is an engineer by profession, and he runs the restaurant with his wife.

"Hobart is a small place, and it is difficult to get jobs," he says.

"However, it pains me to think of someone going to bed empty stomach. I cannot give jobs to all, but I want to do my bit."

