SBS Hindi

Indian family that escaped the Sri Lanka blasts describe their ordeal

SBS Hindi

Sri Lanka Easter Sunday attack update

Sri Lanka Easter Sunday attack update Source: SBS Sinhala

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 23 April 2019 at 4:50pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

On Easter Sunday, a number of bomb blasts ripped through luxury hotels and churches in Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, the death toll from the blasts had risen to 310. An Indian family stuck in one of the hotels targeted in the blasts, share their ordeal.

Published 23 April 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 23 April 2019 at 4:50pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Vineeta Mehra Singh, an Indian executive was staying with her husband and child in one of the hotels when the blasts killed at least 290 people in Sri Lankan churches and hotels.

“We were getting ready to go for breakfast in one of the restaurants on the ground floor when we heard the big blast and the whole building was shaking,” Vineeta told SBS Hindi. 

"We got scared when police and ambulance sirens were going on.

“I can’t describe it, I have never seen such destruction of human life,” she shares.

The family along with the other hotel guests were asked to stay in the garden area after blasts.

"No one was allowed to go inside fearing another blast," she says.

"All our belonging are still in the hotel, hopefully, we get them back." 

At first, Vineeta and her family were unaware of the scale of the attack but soon learnt about the devastation when their families from India got in touch with them.

“Within 50 mins, our family was calling us and they told us that it was much bigger than we thought or knew.”

Listen to Vineeta in this podcast:

LISTEN TO
Indian family that escaped the Sri Lanka blasts describe their ordeal image

Indian family that escaped the Sri Lanka blasts describe their ordeal

SBS Hindi

23/04/201909:28


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी