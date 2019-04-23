Indian family that escaped the Sri Lanka blasts describe their ordeal

Vineeta Mehra Singh, an Indian executive was staying with her husband and child in one of the hotels when the blasts killed at least 290 people in Sri Lankan churches and hotels.





“We were getting ready to go for breakfast in one of the restaurants on the ground floor when we heard the big blast and the whole building was shaking,” Vineeta told SBS Hindi.





"We got scared when police and ambulance sirens were going on.





“I can’t describe it, I have never seen such destruction of human life,” she shares.





The family along with the other hotel guests were asked to stay in the garden area after blasts.





"No one was allowed to go inside fearing another blast," she says.





"All our belonging are still in the hotel, hopefully, we get them back."





At first, Vineeta and her family were unaware of the scale of the attack but soon learnt about the devastation when their families from India got in touch with them.





“Within 50 mins, our family was calling us and they told us that it was much bigger than we thought or knew.”





Listen to Vineeta in this podcast:





