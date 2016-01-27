SBS Hindi

Indian Origin Dr Rashmi Sharma awarded with Order of Australia Medal

Dr Rashmi Sharma Source: Rashmi Sharma

Published 27 January 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 12:38pm
By Amit Sarwal
Dr Rashmi Sharma has been awarded with the OAM medal in the general division for service to medicine and to professional organisations.

Dr Rashmi Sharma is a well-known Indian Doctor in Isabella Plains, Canberra. Rashmi received her medical degree from London and obtained post-graduate qualifications in obstetrics and gynaecology in Australia.

She has served as Chair of ACT Medicare Local from 2007-2014 and has been an active member of various other medical professional associations.

She has also taught as a lecturer and since 2013 is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Australian National University.

Her interests are women's health, diabetes, minor surgery, acupuncture and medical education.

 

 

