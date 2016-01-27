Indian Origin Dr Rashmi Sharma awarded with Order of Australia Medal

Available in other languages

Dr Rashmi Sharma is a well-known Indian Doctor in Isabella Plains, Canberra. Rashmi received her medical degree from London and obtained post-graduate qualifications in obstetrics and gynaecology in Australia.





She has served as Chair of ACT Medicare Local from 2007-2014 and has been an active member of various other medical professional associations.





She has also taught as a lecturer and since 2013 is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Australian National University.





Her interests are women's health, diabetes, minor surgery, acupuncture and medical education.















