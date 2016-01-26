SBS Hindi

Indian Origin Dr. Sajeev Koshy honoured with Medal of Order of Australia

Indian Origin, Dr Sajeev Koshy, OAM

Source: Dr. Sajeev Koshy

Published 26 January 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 26 January 2016 at 5:29pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
Available in other languages

He has played an important role in bringing down waiting periods for public healthcare in regional victoria.

Mebourne based Dr. Sajeev Koshy has been awarded the Medal of Order of Australia today for his service to the field of Dentistry in Australia.

His work in public health care sphere in Victoria, especially in regional victoria was chosen for the Australia Day honours. When Dr. Koshy arrived in Australia, the public health care system in Victoria faced long waiting lists. "When I migrated and started work, the waiting list in public health care was around 57 months. However, in two years, my team led by me, brought it down to 7 months," he proudly shares.

Dr. Sajeev Koshy's work was recognised and he became the first recipient of Victoria's Public Healthcare Award in 2007. He also went on to win Victoria's Multicultural Award for Excellence in 2012. And today came the highest award. "I am elated and very humbled. The credit goes to my team and I am happy that my work has been recognised," Dr. Koshy told SBS Hindi.

Dr. Koshy credits his family and specially his wife for constant support.

Dr. Sajeev Koshy hails from Trivandrum in Kerala. He is currently Acting Head of Endodontics at the Royal Melbourne Dental Hospital, Clinical Director for Plenty Valley Community Health and Director of Dental Services, Boort District Health in Victoria.

