Indian-origin kids attacked and robbed in Melbourne suburb’s park

Tarneit, a Western suburb of Melbourne, is fast becoming a concern for community safety.





Recently, it was alleged that a group of African-origin students first bullied and then ‘robbed’ Indian-origin children playing in the park adjacent to Poplar Boulevard.





As a follow-up to the incident of assault on Indian-origin school children and a spate of such incidents in the recent past around 30 families assembled at Tarneit Cricket Ground on 13 Junhe 2016 at to discuss the issue and find measures to address them.





It was reported that everyone present expressed concern as most of them had been victims to such incidents in the past.





Rishi Prabhakar, one of the organisers of this meeting, said – “These young migrant families wish to settle in peace and want their future to be safe and secure in Wyndham.”





He added that as a first step, everyone is appealed and encouraged to sign the petition to get more first response officers in the area.





Rishi Prabhakar said – “This petition was started with a single signature, and now has approximately 2,670 supporters.”





Rishi Prabhakar with his action group and parents of victims Source: Rishi Prabhakar





The residents of Tarneit have decided to meet regularly on a monthly basis and also include residents from different communities.





Rishi notes that this would “facilitate cross-cultural understanding and serve to evolve a holistic community response.”



