Indians abroad are confident and proud of their heritage, says author Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal is an internationally acclaimed economist, urban theorist and author.





He was recently appointed as the Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.





Sanjeev is well-known for his best-selling books – Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India’s Geography, The Indian Renaissance: India’s Rise After a Thousand Years of Decline and The Incredible History of India's Geography.





He has also published over 150 articles, essays and columns on topics ranging from economics to history.





He was named Young Global Leader 2010 by the World Economic Forum and has also been awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship for his work on urban issues.





Sanjeev was recently in Melbourne, Australia, to participate in the Jaipur Literary Festival 2017.





In an exclusive interview with Amit Sarwal, Sanjeev Sanyal shared his views on History and economics, history, writing, smart cities, global warming, Australia-India relations, and the Indian diaspora.















