Indians want basic freedom like 'to eat what they want', says an Indian researcher

Jayshree Bajoria, Human Rights Watch Consultant

Jayshree Bajoria, Human Rights Watch Consultant Source: Vivek Asri

Published 15 April 2019 at 1:52pm, updated 15 April 2019 at 2:01pm
By Vivek Asri
Jayshree Bajoria of Human Rights Watch, who published the report “Violent Cow Protection in India: Vigilante Groups Attack Minorities”, feels the rise of nationalism in India is just a reflection of the global trend.

Jayshree Bajoria of Human Rights Watch, who is currently visiting Australia, recently published the report “Violent Cow Protection in India: Vigilante Groups Attack Minorities”.

In a chat with SBS Hindi at our Sydney studios, Ms Bajoria shared she feels the rise of nationalism in India is just a reflection of the global trend.

She adds basic human rights are not among the key issues in Indian elections.

"Common Indians want basic freedom like the freedom to eat what they like, the freedom to watch or read, the freedom to speak their minds.

"Some political parties include these issues in their manifestos. However, once they are in power, they forget," she told SBS Hindi. 

Listen to Ms Bajoria speak on key issues in India at length. 

