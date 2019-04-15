Indians want basic freedom like 'to eat what they want', says an Indian researcher

Jayshree Bajoria of Human Rights Watch, who is currently visiting Australia, recently published the report “Violent Cow Protection in India: Vigilante Groups Attack Minorities”.





In a chat with SBS Hindi at our Sydney studios, Ms Bajoria shared she feels the rise of nationalism in India is just a reflection of the global trend.





She adds basic human rights are not among the key issues in Indian elections.





"Common Indians want basic freedom like the freedom to eat what they like, the freedom to watch or read, the freedom to speak their minds.





"Some political parties include these issues in their manifestos. However, once they are in power, they forget," she told SBS Hindi.





Listen to Ms Bajoria speak on key issues in India at length.





