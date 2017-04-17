Indipop Gupshup: Meet KK – the singer who gave India a national anthem for friendship

Available in other languages

Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK or Kay Kay, is a prominent Indian singer.





KK sang TV commercial and radio jingles before getting a break in Bollywood and Indipop.





His debut album Pal was released in April 1999.





WATCH VIDEO: ‘Pyaar ke Pal’ from Pal











The album received a Star Screen Award from Screen India for Best Solo Album.





In 1994, Lesle Lewis got him a break in the Indian music.





KK was introduced as a playback singer with A. R. Rahman's hit song ‘College Styley’ and ‘Hello Dr.’ from Kadir's Kadhal Desam and then ‘Strawberry Kannae’ from AVM Productions's musical film Minsara Kanavu (1997).





KK got his major Bollywood break with ‘Tadap Tadap’ from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).





WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’ from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam











Melbourne based musician Mohit R. Pandit points out that although KK had sung a small portion of the song "Chhod Aaye Hum" from Gulzar's Maachis (1996).





WATCH VIDEO: ‘Chod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan’ from Maachis











KK’s second album, Humsafar, was released in January 2008.





Soon, KK has established himself as a successful playback and Indipop singer.





Mohit says that till now KK is considered as one of the most versatile singer of India who has inspired an entire generation.





Till now, KK has sung more than 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.





But, even today KK is known for one song that gave a whole generation of Indians its national anthem of friendship.





WATCH VIDEO: ‘Yaaron’ from Pal and Rockford











This one song - ‘Yaaron’ from album Pal - still rules the hearts of Indians and takes people on a nostalgic journey of their school and college days.





To know more about KK’s style of singing, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Mohit R. Pandit in SBS Hindi’s Indipop Gupshup.









