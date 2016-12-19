Indipop Gupshup: Millions danced on his energetic 1990s songs – Daler Mehndi

Available in other languages

The decade 1990s is known for bringing Indipop in India.





This created an alternate music industry to Bollywood film music and songs.





1990s was also the time when India heard for the first time Punjabi folk in a new avatar with Daler Mehndi.





When rest of the world was going ga ga over Spice Girls and Ricky Martin, Indians were crooning on Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’, "Na Na Na Re’, ‘Darrdi Rabb Rabb Kardi’, and ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’.





Apart from his energetic dance songs, Mehndi brought a very distinctive voice quality that was equally matched by his colourful turban and long flowing robes.





He is also credited with creating a new genre called "Rabbabi" – a combination of Thumri, Sufi and rock.





His first album ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ (1995) established him as a pop star.





Soon, awards, recognition and Bollywood deals followed Mehndi.





But, it was Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ (1998) music video that brought him international acclaim.





In 2014, Deadmau5 remixed ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and performed along with Mehndi.





Various YouTubers impersonated him and a video game company also incorporated this dance number in their game ‘World of Warcraft’.





And then there was this video that immortalized Daler Mehndi for a whole new generation and genre.





And then this took 'Tunak Tunak Tun' to a whole new level..





Today, Indian Indipop is known as pre- and post-Daler Mehndi era of music.





Listen to Amit Sarwal’s Indipop Gupshup (conversation) with Melbourne-based singer and musician Mohit Pandit on Daler Mehndi’s impact on Indian music industry.



