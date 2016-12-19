SBS Hindi

Indipop Gupshup: Millions danced on his energetic 1990s songs – Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi

Published 19 December 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 20 December 2016 at 11:28am
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

1990s in India is known for bringing Indipop and creating an alternate music industry to Bollywood film music and songs. This was the time when India heard for the first time Punjabi folk in a new avatar with Daler Mehndi. Listen to Amit Sarwal's Indipop Gupshup (conversation) with Melbourne-based singer and musician Mohit Pandit on Daler Mehndi's impact on Indian music industry.

The decade 1990s is known for bringing Indipop in India.

This created an alternate music industry to Bollywood film music and songs.

1990s was also the time when India heard for the first time Punjabi folk in a new avatar with Daler Mehndi.

When rest of the world was going ga ga over Spice Girls and Ricky Martin, Indians were crooning on Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’, "Na Na Na Re’, ‘Darrdi Rabb Rabb Kardi’, and ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’.

Apart from his energetic dance songs, Mehndi brought a very distinctive voice quality that was equally matched by his colourful turban and long flowing robes.

He is also credited with creating a new genre called "Rabbabi" – a combination of Thumri, Sufi and rock.

His first album ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ (1995) established him as a pop star.

WATCH VIDEO: BOLA TARA RA RA



Soon, awards, recognition and Bollywood deals followed Mehndi.

WATCH VIDEO: NANA NANA NA RE FROM MRITYUDAATA



But, it was Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ (1998) music video that brought him international acclaim.

In 2014, Deadmau5 remixed ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and performed along with Mehndi.

WATCH VIDEO: DEADMAU5 FT. DALER MEHNDI LIVE AT SUNBURN DELHI

 

 



Various YouTubers impersonated him and a video game company also incorporated this dance number in their game ‘World of Warcraft’.

WATCH VIDEO: 'When White People Listen to Indian Music'



 

And then there was this video that immortalized Daler Mehndi for a  whole new generation and genre.

WATCH VIDEO: TUNAK TUNAK TUN MEETS METAL

 



And then this took 'Tunak Tunak Tun' to a whole new level..

WATCH VIDEO: SHANGHAIIST BABY EATING TO DALER MEHNDI'S 'TUNAK TUNAK TUN' SONG

 



Today, Indian Indipop is known as pre- and post-Daler Mehndi era of music.

Listen to Amit Sarwal’s Indipop Gupshup (conversation) with Melbourne-based singer and musician Mohit Pandit on Daler Mehndi’s impact on Indian music industry.

Mohit Pandit
Mohit Pandit


