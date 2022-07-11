Industry calls for increased migration to ease pressure on builders

Published 11 July 2022 at 1:22pm, updated 11 July 2022 at 1:57pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
The building industry in Australia is under pressure due to a spate of insolvencies. Many companies are in financial distress due to a housing boom, a labour shortage, and high building material prices, but experts say there is little they can do but weather the storm.
