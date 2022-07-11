SBS Hindi

Industry calls for increased migration to ease pressure on builders

A general view of properties under construction on the Gold Coast, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 11 July 2022 at 1:22pm, updated 11 July 2022 at 1:57pm
By Natasha Kaul
The building industry in Australia is under pressure due to a spate of insolvencies. Many companies are in financial distress due to a housing boom, a labour shortage, and high building material prices, but experts say there is little they can do but weather the storm.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

