Innovative Indian produces world's first clay drinking bottle

Have you craved to drink water from an earthenware pot as you may have done in your childhood? Do you recall the mild earthy fragrance and taste of that naturally cooled water? Indian innovator Pramod Siddagangaiah has come up with the world’s first watertight clay drinking bottles.











Source: Supplied





In an age where you see most people walking around with a plastic water bottle, not all of them are recycled. Tons of plastic are being disposed of in the ocean; sea turtles are particularly susceptible to suffocating on plastic, killing them in the thousands. They also often end up in landfills, increasing carbon emissions.





Pramod Siddagangaiah says he has found a perfect replacement for plastic drinking bottles. He has come up with the world’s first low weight and water tight clay drinking bottles. An engineer by profession Pramod gave up his job to find a sustainable alternative to plastic. Eco-friendly clay drinking bottles were the answer!





In 2015, the idea to bring back the traditional matka concept struck Pramod. That’s when he decided to come up with clay bottles and bring back the ancient art of pottery. Not only does this save the environment but it also proves livelihood to villagers and is reviving the art of pottery.





“If the clay bottle breaks it goes back to mother earth,” he says.





Source: Supplied





Water can easily leak out of a clay top, but Pramod came up with a rubber lid which prevents water dripping out. The lids are re-usable in case the clay bottle breaks. As well as being eco-friendly the water is kept cool naturally through the process of evaporation.



