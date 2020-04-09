International students emerge as biggest losers in COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights More than 575,000 student visa holders in Australia

Calls for welfare-package for students

Community organisations have stepped up to help students with food, groceries, accommodation and rent payments

Their university is shut, classes have moved online, many have lost their jobs and are running low on cash, and hundreds are worried about how this pandemic will affect their education and consequently their visa arrangement.





With no financial help or relief being extended by the government, international students have emerged as the biggest losers in the COVID-19 pandemic.





Monash University Arts’ graduate leader, Mudit Vyas, an international student himself, says those who have been here for more than a year are worried how long will their savings sustain them.





“Those who have been here for a year, have their savings but how long will they last? Their classes are online. They are missing out on accessing university resources like libraries, interaction with faculty, clubs – the things they paid for. It is not a good return of investment,” Mr Vyas told SBS Hindi.





“They have either lost their job or are on the frontline with heavy risk. They still have to pay their term fees.





“Whereas those who have just arrived are spending through their nose. First, the fees, the visa, the flights and accommodation and yet they are studying online. They are thinking if they should return to India,” Mr Vyas says.





Listen to the podcast:

Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE) and Department of Home Affairs (DoHA) have issued detailed advice for international students impacted by coronavirus outbreak.





The Australian Government has provided a dedicated email and hotline for international students - international.students@dese.gov.au or 1300 981 621 (8 am to 8 pm AEDST Monday to Friday - calls within Australia only) if they have questions on support available.











More information resources for international students:

Up to date information about support for students-affected by the coronavirus at www.studyinaustralia.gov.au and www.dese.gov.au





The National Coronavirus Health Information Line is available on 1800 020 080 or at www.health.gov.au/health-topics/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov





Information and support services for international students are at www.studyinaustralia.gov.au/news/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-what-is-it-and-what-do-i-need-to-know





International travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is available at www.smartraveller.gov.au/news-and-updates/novel-coronavirus-outbreak





